Obituary: Boyce, Jemmy Dwight

Jemmy Dwight Boyce 61, passed away peacefully, at home with his wife by his side, on April 4th, 2023.

Jemmy was born April 17th 1961, in Canton Ohio, a son of the late Robert Paul Boyce, and Jeannine Lorene Talbert Boyce.

Jemmy was a lover of the great outdoors, especially fishing, kayaking, and traveling with his wife and dog, Sasha. He enjoyed long drives on his motorcycle, and was a member of Jefferson Baptist Temple.

Jemmy is survived by his wife, Penny M. Caplinger Boyce; children, James Boyce (Jan), Jacob Wade, and Victoria Wade (Drew); grandchildren, Morgan Boyce, Layden Boyce, Akaida Boyce, Greyson Kunsman, Bryar Wade, and Sawyer Wade; brother, Robert Paul Boyce Jr. (Kelly); 3 sisters, Susan Wallace, Debra Bauerbach (Bill), and Pamela Semon (Daniel); brother-in-laws, Roy Caplinger (Sheila), and Jay Caplinger (Lora); special sister-in-law, Sherri Morgan; father-in-law, Reverend Jerry M. Caplinger; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his brother, Jeff Boyce; mother-in-law, Ella Mae Caplinger; and nephew, Noah Morgan.

Jemmy’s memorial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Jefferson Baptist Temple, 1405 Erie Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101 with Pastor Ron Hendershot officiating. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until time of service.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

