Obituary: Settle, Deborah Ann

Deborah Ann Settle, 69 of Parkersburg, passed away April 10, 2023. She was born November 21, 1953 in Sewickley, PA, a daughter of the late Tadelus and Genevieve Srednicki Wastowicz.

Mrs. Settle was an Accounting Manager for Consol Energy. She was Lutheran by faith. Deborah enjoyed crafting and cooking and spending time with and taking care of family. She also enjoyed staying in great physical condition. She could always be seen walking at the park and working out daily.

Surviving are her step-children: Mike Settle (Fern) of Mineral Wells, Mark Settle (Amy) of Fredericksburg, VA and Connie Brant (Matt) of Columbus, OH, brother Stanley Wastowicz of South Carolina, sisters: Mary Jo Wastowicz of Florida and Carol Lapoda of North Carolina and niece Tiffany Baucom of North Carolina.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Benjamin Settle.

Funeral services will be Friday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Dan Golden officiating. Interment will follow at the Collins Cemetery, Calhoun County, WV. Visitation will be Thursday 2-4PM.

