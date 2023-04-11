Obituary: Stephens, Ervin Carl

Ervin Carl Stephens, 75 of Parkersburg, Briscoe Road Community, passed away April 8, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center following an extended illness. He was born June 6, 1947 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Carl R. and Lula Belle Leach Stephens.

Mr. Stephens was a 1966 graduate of Parkersburg High and a retiree of Kraton Polymers (formerly Shell Chemicals), where he worked in Engineering. He enjoyed hunting and was active in bowling leagues at Emerson Lanes. Ervin was a U. S. Marine and faithfully served his country in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion Post 15 and VFW 1212.

Family was most important to Ervin. He dearly loved his wife, children and grand and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all.

Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Nina Burdette Stephens, children: Tina Wilt (Mark) of Vienna and Joe Stephens of Parkersburg, two sisters: Wanda Wiseman of Vienna and Mary Sams of Parkersburg, five granddaughters: Ashly Collins (Robby), Jessica McRobert (Eric), Anna Wilt, Abby Wilt and Madison Stephens, seven great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ervin was preceded in death by two brothers: Richard and Michael Stephens.

Memorial services will be Friday 1PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Military honors will be provided by American Legions Post 15. A time of gathering for family and friends will be one hour prior to services.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

