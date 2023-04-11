Obituary: Westbrook, George Albert

George Albert Westbrook, 72, of Whipple OH, passed peacefully on April 8th 2023. The mourning in our hearts may never leave, but neither will he. The memories shared will keep us company until we can meet around a campfire again.

George was born September 5th, 1950 in Cairo, West Virginia to parents Edward and Martha Westbrook. He was a Vietnam Veteran, brother, uncle, father, papaw and soon to be great grandfather. He is survived by his son Matthew Westbrook, daughter in law Nicola Westbrook. “His girls” Alli, Abigail & Ava Westbrook, Hanah & Kienze Clark who he loved with all his heart. His siblings Robert & Janet Westbrook, Larry & Rennie Westbrook, Earl Dean & Pat Westbrook, Janet & Rodger Turner, Karen Wheaten, and his near and dear niece Jody Martin-Fink as well as many more nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Delma & brother in law Art Martin, brother in law Steve Wheaton, and nephew Mike Westbrook. A special thanks to Bryan McIntosh, his family, and all of George’s friends at the Wrangler Tavern.

At his request, he will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

