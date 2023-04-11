Obituary: Williamson, Eugene H.

Eugene H. Williamson, 94, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at The Willows Center. He was born October 3, 1928 in Vienna, WV, a son of the late Leslie and Laura Cook Williamson.

Eugene served in the Marine Corp. and Fleet Reserve for 30 years. He was a retired GySgt. Gene enjoyed NASCAR and spending time on his front porch. Gene was awarded many medals and badges in the service, some being Purple Heart, Vietnam Service, Vietnam Campaign, Good Conduct, National Defense, Armed Forces Expeditionary, Marine Corp. Expeditionary, Rifle and Pistol expert, Eastern Division Rifle Match, Silver Medal 1955, Marine Corp. Rifle Match, Gold Medal, 1955, participated on winning team for Lloyd Trophy, 1958 and a certificate of commendation. He was a mechanic for Walker Machinery for 22 years and also worked for the Wood County Sheriff’s Dept. Gene was a life member of the Marine Corp. Tankers Association, American Legion Post #64 in Marietta, OH for 54 years, a life member of VFW Ripley, WV Post #5501 and the NRA.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 51 years whom he married on Valentine’s Day, Dottie L. Williamson; one son, Mark Ferguson (Cathy); one grandson, Captain Jeremy Ferguson; and a very special friend, Marie Leadmon.

He was preceded in the death by his parents.

Services will be announced at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, Pike St. is honored to serve the Williamson family.

