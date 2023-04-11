OSHP- Marietta Post believe distracted driving campaign will only help their job

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine begins distracted driving campaign.
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - OSHP- Marietta Post believe in service with a purpose and that purpose is saving lives.

April 4th Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, announced his campaign to minimize distracted driving throughout the state.

It is now a primary offense to use a cell phone or electronic device while operating a vehicle.

Lieutenant Chris Chesar believes this campaign and awareness will allow the OSHP to save more lives.

“Well it gives us the power to help save lives. Distracted driving is time you’re taking eyes off the road and that increases your chances and someone else’s chances of being involved in a crash and hopefully not a serious or fatal one as well,” said Lt. Chesar.

Since 2018 Ohio alone has had over 21,000 distracted driving crashes with 209 of those resulting in a fatality.

Until October 4th the OSHP will be giving warning on the newly enforced law to allow drivers time to adjust.

