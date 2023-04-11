OSHP Marietta Post hosts open house for 90th anniversary

The Ohio State Highway Patrol turns 90 this year.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol turns 90 this year.

To recognize the anniversary, the Marietta Post hosted an open house on April 11. Numerous troopers and other Highway Patrol personnel were present. Community members had the chance to ask questions and learn more about the Highway Patrol. They also were able to tour the highway patrol facility.

Lieutenant Chris Chesar said it was a valuable opportunity to build connections between the Highway Patrol and the people they serve.

“They may be getting information that isn’t exactly how it is, if I could put it that way,” Chesar said. “They can come to us first hand, talk to us, and learn what we do and how the police interact with the community and how we are involved in the community.”

Chesar said it was also a good chance for recruitment of people interested in joining the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
OSHP investigating fatal crash on SR 530
Southwood Park water slide vandalized, Parkersburg Police Dept. investigating
Southwood Park water slide vandalized, Parkersburg Police Dept. investigating
OSHP investigating two-vehicle crash
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Planned street closure in Marietta

Latest News

Discussing bee swarm season in the MOV
Discussing bee swarm season with local beekeepers
Hearing will be on April 19th at 2:45 p.m. at the Wood County Magistrate Court.
Wood Co. Schools teacher’s aid arrested for assault of a disabled child
Parkersburg Humane Society at full capacity with dogs and cats
Parkersburg Humane Society at full capacity with dogs and cats
Boil advisory for Union Williams Public Service District