OSHP Marietta Post hosts open house for 90th anniversary

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol turns 90 this year.

To recognize the anniversary, the Marietta Post hosted an open house on April 11. Numerous troopers and other Highway Patrol personnel were present. Community members had the chance to ask questions and learn more about the Highway Patrol. They also were able to tour the highway patrol facility.

Lieutenant Chris Chesar said it was a valuable opportunity to build connections between the Highway Patrol and the people they serve.

“They may be getting information that isn’t exactly how it is, if I could put it that way,” Chesar said. “They can come to us first hand, talk to us, and learn what we do and how the police interact with the community and how we are involved in the community.”

Chesar said it was also a good chance for recruitment of people interested in joining the Highway Patrol.

