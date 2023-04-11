OSHP-Marietta Post will host open house in celebration of their 90th year of service

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -OSHP will host an open house open to the public to help celebrate their 90th year of service to the community.

“90 years for the Highway Patrol this fall so for 90 years we’ve had service for a purpose and that purpose is to save lives. We continue to do that today, 90 years after we started,” said Lt. Chris Chesar.

The OSHP- Marietta Post is hoping this open house will show just how important their job is to day-to-day life.

At the open house they will have K-9′s, special cars and more. You will also be able to tour the building, ask questions and inquire about employment opportunities.

The open house will be Tuesday from 11-2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.