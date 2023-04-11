Parkersburg Humane Society at full capacity with dogs and cats

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Humane Society is continuing to see a high volume of pets at its facility.

Parkersburg Humane Society executive director, Gary McIntyre says that the center is at full capacity with both dogs and cats. Mcintyre says that the humane society has seen an increase in owners surrendering their animals in the last few weeks.

Because of the high volume of pets and needing to accommodate for stray animals, the humane society is looking to put out a special beginning this Wednesday.

“We’re actually going to start a special tomorrow for 50 dollars for a dog adoption or 20 dollars for a cat adoption to try to free up space so that we have room for more stray animals that come in. But we’ve had a lot of owner surrenders this week and last,” says McIntyre.

Officials with the humane society say that they are still taking in volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, you can click this link to find out more.

And if you are interested in adopting a pet, you can call 304-422-5541.

