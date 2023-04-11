Parkersburg Humane Society at full capacity with dogs and cats

The Parkersburg Humane Society is still seeing a high volume of dogs and cats at the center.
The Parkersburg Humane Society is still seeing a high volume of dogs and cats at the center.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Humane Society is continuing to see a high volume of pets at its facility.

Parkersburg Humane Society executive director, Gary McIntyre says that the center is at full capacity with both dogs and cats. Mcintyre says that the humane society has seen an increase in owners surrendering their animals in the last few weeks.

Because of the high volume of pets and needing to accommodate for stray animals, the humane society is looking to put out a special beginning this Wednesday.

“We’re actually going to start a special tomorrow for 50 dollars for a dog adoption or 20 dollars for a cat adoption to try to free up space so that we have room for more stray animals that come in. But we’ve had a lot of owner surrenders this week and last,” says McIntyre.

Officials with the humane society say that they are still taking in volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, you can click this link to find out more.

And if you are interested in adopting a pet, you can call 304-422-5541.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
OSHP investigating fatal crash on SR 530
Southwood Park water slide vandalized, Parkersburg Police Dept. investigating
Southwood Park water slide vandalized, Parkersburg Police Dept. investigating
OSHP investigating two-vehicle crash
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Planned street closure in Marietta

Latest News

Hearing will be on April 19th at 2:45 p.m. at the Wood County Magistrate Court.
Wood Co. Schools teacher’s aid arrested for assault of a disabled child
Boil advisory for Union Williams Public Service District
Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Kids’ Fishing Derby to be Held at Lamping Homestead
Kids’ Fishing Derby to be Held at Lamping Homestead