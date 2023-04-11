Police respond to active shooter calls north of Albuquerque

Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25...
Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25 miles north of Albuquerque.(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Calls to authorities about an active shooter on a pueblo north of Albuquerque on Monday led to the evacuation of some guests at a hotel.

There were no deaths or injuries, Lt. Chuck Weaver, with the Santa Ana Pueblo police department, said.

By Monday evening, the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort had lifted the lockdown and started allowing people to return. A SWAT vehicle was seen leaving the area.

Some staff and hotel guests had been evacuated, Weaver said. He was unsure how many people were staying at the hotel.

No one answered at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort when The Associated Press called seeking information about the situation.

Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Albuquerque.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
OSHP investigating fatal crash on SR 530
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
OSHP investigating two-vehicle crash
Children open their eggs to see what treats are inside.
PHS Easter egg hunt draws large crowd
Southwood Park water slide vandalized, Parkersburg Police Dept. investigating
Southwood Park water slide vandalized, Parkersburg Police Dept. investigating

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
2023 election information for Washington County
2023 election information for Washington County
Wood County Commissioners discuss West Virginia American Water
Wood County Commissioners discuss West Virginia American Water
Authorities said the man suffered injuries to his right leg.
58-year-old man bitten by shark while surfing, officials say