Washington County dispatch celebrates National Telecommunicators Week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This week across the nation we celebrate National Telecommunicators week.

Dispatchers say the job is difficult but they understand the importance of their job day in and day out.

This week was started to bring awareness and support to those who work behind the phones during emergencies.

“I really appreciate having his week because the dispatchers take the first call when somebody needs help and it’s really important that we recognize their vital part in helping people in their time of emergency,” said Lt. of Communications, Jennifer Erb.

National Telecommunicators week is celebrated during the second week of April.

