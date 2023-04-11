Wood Co. Schools teacher’s aid arrested for assault of a disabled child

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County Schools teacher’s aid was arrested for battery and assault of a disabled person.

Ryan Gaston, 34, was a special education aid at Martin Elementary.

The criminal complaint from magistrate court says that the incident took place on March 7th. Wood Co. Schools filed the criminal complaint.

The complaint says that Gaston — who is trained in Nonviolent Crisis Intervention according to the complaint — had physically assaulted a disabled student in his class after the student was “acting out.”

According to the complaint, Gaston grabbed the victim by their arm and hair at several points, and even slapped the victim multiple times. The complaint also states that Gaston slung the victim to the floor, giving the victim an approximate half-inch gash on his face.

Wood Co. Schools says that Gaston has not been in the classroom since March 9th, but it is not official if Gaston has been suspended or let go.

Gaston has posted his bond of $25 thousand and is to have zero contact with students under 18 years of age.

His hearing will be on April 19th at 2:45 p.m. at the Wood Co. Magistrate Court.

