Wood County Commissioners discuss West Virginia American Water

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On April 10, the Wood County Commission held their first public meeting to discuss the potential acquisition of Wood County public service districts by West Virginia American Water.

The company currently provides water or wastewater service to about 30% of West Virginians across 19 counties.

Jake Glance, West Virginia American Water’s Manager of Business Development, presented before the commission. He acknowledged that some current customers of Wood County’s PSDs would see a rate increase, but said that customers would be getting a good bang for their buck.

“We have what I think is the top quality water service, top quality customer service, the rate of response whenever things do go wrong, because water systems, they break all the time,” Glance said. “And I think one thing you get with that increased rate is that rapid response.”

Glance said privatizing the PSDs could have further benefits as well. “If a PSD has a big project they may have to go get a grant, or go get a loan, run a bond, things like that, whereas a private company has that capital ready to invest and be able to do it a lot more quickly,” he said.

When the floor was opened to public comment, some area residents expressed trepidation about American Water purchasing their public service districts. John Tennant, who said he was a customer of the Lubeck PSD, said he was troubled by customer reports he had read of poor response times to complaints and by the potential rate increases. West Virginia American Water’s water rate of about $77 is more than twice the rate of about $35 paid by Lubeck PSD customers, according to the state Public Service Commission. “If they looked at some of this paperwork, like I said it looks great on the screen, but if they look at some of this paperwork they’ll see that there’s some problems here,” he said.

Rick Alcott, another Lubeck PSD customer, expressed concern for how the employees of the PSDs would be impacted and how each district’s particular circumstances would be handled by West Virginia American Water. “I come from private industry, from my personal life, and so I’ve seen this happen many times,” he said. “The key thing is that you don’t lose the uniqueness and support that’s required in each of those specific areas as you go through this process.”

Commission President Blair Couch said he’s received a number of calls from Wood Count residents already surrounding the issue and understands peoples’ concerns.

“There are a lot of people that just don’t want to see their water rate increase, Claywood, Lubeck when they’re coming at us with a rate increase,” Couch said. “And I get those that don’t want to be in the big mega-conglomerate water. They don’t want a big, faceless organization running their water, which is critical to everybody in Wood County.”

At the same time, Couch said there are other factors that need to be considered. “We’re to the point where water line extensions are becoming so very difficult, and sewer line extensions are just astronomically expensive.”

Extending water and sewer lines, Jake Glance said, is one area where the flexibility of a private corporation can expedite things.

The representatives from different PSDs present at the County Commission meeting declined to be interviewed at length. Shayne Brabham of the Claywood Park PSD told WTAP quote “I do not believe it’s a good idea” and said customers would agree if made aware of the rate increases. Todd Anderson from the Mineral Wells PSD echoed these sentiments.

The County Commission plans to hold further public meetings to discuss West Virginia American Water in the near future.

