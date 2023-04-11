Wood County produces staggering numbers after North Star CAC release number of services for 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - North Star Child Advocacy Center has released their numbers by county on the amount of services provided.

Wood County lead the other four counties with 461, Ritchie with 41, Pleasants with 35, Wirt with 30, Calhoun with 19 and other stands at 32.

Wood County accounts for almost 75% of North Star cases in just 2022 a number that Executive Director, Greg Collins says runs pretty consistent.

Collins believes these numbers aren’t even 1/3 of what is actually going on throughout the community.

“The numbers are a bit startling, but there are some other factors that could figure in as why we are seeing the disparity,” Collins said.

Luckily Wood County has the resources to accommodate for the high amount of services that are needed.

“Wood County has over 150 police officers, it has 23 child protective service workers, it has a number of prosecutors and victim services advocates, it has CASA , it has health and therapy services. You can add all the four counties up being Pleasants, Ritchie, Calhoun and Wirt and they still don’t come close to those numbers,” said Collins.

To donate to the North Star Child Advocacy Center you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.