Academic Achiever of the Week: Abby Miller

Abby Miller plans to attend Ohio University in the fall, with a major in pre-physical therapy.
Miller has 36 credit hours at Washington State Community College and boasts a 3.93 GPA. Abby...
Abby Miller credits her mother for pushing her to do her best.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta High School senior Abby Miller is a member of the National Honor Society, Honor Choir, Tri-M Music Honor Society, and is in the top 5% of her graduating class. She has 36 credit hours at Washington State Community College and boasts a 3.93 GPA. Abby Miller credits her mother for pushing her to do her best.

“When I first got my ACT score back, she would push me to take it again and score higher. She has always helped me with homework and stuff like that. She is really smart. So, she has always been there to push me to try my best, so yeah, I owe it to her.”

Abby Miller is a member of several service organizations, which she again looks to her family as an inspiration.

“My dad is a really hard worker, and he always encouraged me to go out into the community and help there as well. And I think my sister too because she was in a lot of those service organizations in school, so I followed in her footsteps.”

Abby Miller plans to attend Ohio University in the fall, with a major in pre-physical therapy. She is a teacher’s aide for honors calculus and college algebra, which made her choice for her favorite subject a no-brainer.

“My favorite math teachers have definitely been Mr. Ullman and Mrs. Fleming. They have helped me with many things in life, not just math. I am definitely big into math and science and that is good for physical therapy in college. Those two teachers have prepared me really well for the world.”

Outside of the classroom, Abby Miller is a team leader at The Original Pizza Place. Miller also enjoys playing the piano and enjoys singing with an a capella group.

