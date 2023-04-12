Chick-fil-A’s side salad to ‘romaine’ on the menu

Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.
Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The side salad at Chick-fil-A will remain on the menu.

Last month, the fast-food restaurant announced it was removing the item in an effort to simplify and refresh its menu.

The side salad was supposed to be tossed in early April, but many customers complained.

Just a few days later, Chick-fil-A announced the salad would stay on the menu after all.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Hearing will be on April 19th at 2:45 p.m. at the Wood County Magistrate Court.
Wood Co. Schools teacher’s aid arrested for assault of a disabled child
Southwood Park water slide vandalized, Parkersburg Police Dept. investigating
Southwood Park water slide vandalized, Parkersburg Police Dept. investigating
Tracy Augenstein
Obituary: Augenstein, Tracy
Ruben Romero
Texas man pleads guilty to soliciting a minor via computer

Latest News

Baseball fans watch during the first inning of a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and...
Bottoms up! Some MLB teams extend beer sales to 8th inning
This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
Florida set to execute ‘ninja killer’ for 1989 murders
U.S. consumer inflation eased but still remained high in March, likely meaning the Federal...
Cheaper gas and food provide some relief from US inflation
President Joe Biden reflects on the Good Friday Agreement in Wednesday's remarks in Belfast.
Biden says economic growth in Northern Ireland is ‘just beginning’
President Joe Biden reflects on the Good Friday Agreement in Wednesday's remarks in Belfast.
Biden marks Good Friday Agreement