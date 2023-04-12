Fish and Game officer shot and killed dog chasing and killing deer

According to Idaho state code, it is unlawful for people to allow their dogs to harass, chase or kill big game animals.(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (Gray News) – A Fish and Game conservation officer shot and killed a dog for chasing and killing a deer in Idaho, according to government officials.

A news release states the officer was responding to an unrelated wildlife call when several people approached him saying they had just watched two dogs chase and kill a mule deer fawn.

The officer spotted the dead deer and then saw one of the dogs actively chasing other deer that were trying to hide.

Authorities say the officer shot and killed the dog that was chasing the animals, then returned it to its owner.

The owner of the second dog involved was issued a citation with a fine of $136.

According to Idaho state code, it is unlawful for people to allow their dogs to harass, chase or kill big game animals.

It goes on to say Fish and Game officers are authorized to shoot dogs that are actively engaged in those behaviors.

“It’s tough on our officers to have to make these decisions,” Fish and Game conservation spokesperson Jennifer Jackson said.

“Many of our officers are dog owners, too. But it’s also tough to watch deer being chased down or killed by people’s pets -- especially now after such a hard winter when these deer are so vulnerable.”

According to the Bannock County Sheriff’s office, the two same dogs had been seen chasing and attacking deer in the area in recent weeks.

