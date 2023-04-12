Greater Parkersburg CVB close to finishing renovations to new location

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Greater Parkersburg Convention Visitors Bureau president and chief executive officer, Mark Lewis says that the center’s new location is close to finishing renovations before its opening in the first week of may.

Lewis says the prime location of being next to Point Park and the Blennerhassett Museum is a great spot for the visitors bureau.

“Well, this location gives us the opportunity to see ten times more people than we were seeing at our old location,” says Lewis. “And each one of those people is another opportunity to get to spend more money in our community, at our restaurants, at our shops and other attractions.”

And some of the major attractions are the Blennerhassett Island Tour – which saw over 25 thousand people using the tour – and Discovery World on Market.

Something the visitors bureau is looking to package together for tourists.

“We’re so excited for Discovery World on Market opening up recently,” says Lewis. “We’re looking to pair that with a visit to the island and target families with small children. Try to get them here for overnight stays. And to do all the things that we have to do here in the area. So, a lot of really positive stuff going on with tourism right now.”

Lewis says that this new location will look to not only be a great setup for the tourism office, but to continue increasing tourism in Parkersburg.

“We’re creating the foundation for tourism promotion in our area for the next 20 years,” says Lewis. “That old location, we were there for 25. We are here in the new spot with new attractions opening up and we are thrilled about the future of tourism in our area.”

Lewis says that he would like to thank the city of Parkersburg for the building and wants to thank Wood County Commission, Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and the McDonough Foundation for helping with costs.

