Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023 helps secure bright future for W.Va.

By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023 was signed into law by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice on March 22, 2023.

The act, also known as Senate Bill 188, directs all state agencies to streamline their procedures to make the generation of electricity from natural gas easier.

Additionally, the bill helps facilitate the construction of natural gas-fired power plants in West Virginia.

The Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia (GO-WV) believes the Governor’s signing of the Grid Stabilization and Security Act of 2023 brightens the energy portfolio of the Mountain State, according to a release from Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

“[Senate Bill 188] sends a strong message to investors that West Virginia is open for business and is a giant step forward that will improve access to affordable and reliable power in West Virginia,” said Gas and Oil Association Executive Director Charlie Burd.

For more information, visit gowv.com.

