Juveniles break into elementary, steal school bus

It's like a cross between "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Grand Theft Auto."
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A couple of kids broke into a school and took off in an unlikely getaway vehicle.

People taking a walk around Dawson-Bryant Elementary in Coal Grove on Saturday morning discovered a window of the school had been shattered. That led to another discovery of a theft that Superintendent Steve Easterling never conceived of.

“I never dreamed of anything like this happening,” Easterling said.

He says Friday night, two boys around 14 and 15 years old left the Mended Reeds facility for juveniles without permission and broke into the elementary school a few miles away around 11 p.m.

He says they emptied fire extinguishers in the gym and stole a laptop and iPad. Easterling says they also found a key to a school bus that was in the parking lot.

Easterling says the boys travelled in the stolen bus all the way to Highland County -- nearly 100 miles away.

“I was very surprised they were able to do that,” Easterling said. “Any more, you just never know what kids are going to do.”

He was told the boys were picked up by authorities Saturday evening, and the bus was returned with no damage.

The Mended Reeds executive director, David Lambert, says the place the boys left is not a lockdown facility, it’s rare they have juveniles leave without permission, and he regrets this happened.

“They’re trying to work on the problem to try to prevent it from happening again,” Easterling said.

Easterling says fortunately, this week is their spring break, so they have plenty of time to clean up the damage. He says the bus that was stolen will be back on its regular route Monday morning. He also says the stolen laptop and iPad were recovered.

“I’m glad the damage wasn’t worse and no one was hurt,” he said.

WSAZ reached out to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to see if they could provide an update on the status of the two juveniles. No one was available for comment.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Hearing will be on April 19th at 2:45 p.m. at the Wood County Magistrate Court.
Wood Co. Schools teacher’s aid arrested for assault of a disabled child
Southwood Park water slide vandalized, Parkersburg Police Dept. investigating
Southwood Park water slide vandalized, Parkersburg Police Dept. investigating
Tracy Augenstein
Obituary: Augenstein, Tracy
Ruben Romero
Texas man pleads guilty to soliciting a minor via computer

Latest News

Whitney Dobson named WCS 2024 Teacher of the Year
Wood County Schools announces 2024 Teacher of the Year
Miller has 36 credit hours at Washington State Community College and boasts a 3.93 GPA. Abby...
Academic Achiever of the Week: Abby Miller
Ohio EPA has available funding, and their tour of Washington County will provide a better...
Ohio EPA to visit Washington County water treatment plants
WVSP open cadet testing dates and location
W.V.S.P. announce cadet testing dates and locations