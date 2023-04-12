Laugh United returning April 14th

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is returning with an annual favorite for the area.

The United Way will be hosting “Laugh United” for the sixth year.

After last year’s success, the non-profit is bringing this event back for the public with comedians Lori Graves, John Heffron and Phil Hanley.

Marketing and events specialist, Morgan Decicco says that this event sold out quick.

“I feel like every year people wait and see when we’re going to release that comedian lineup. And as soon as we do, tickets just start flying and I think it’s really fun to build the excitement around those comedians,” says Decicco.

Laugh United will be this Friday at the Grand Pointe Conference Center starting at 7:30 p.m.

You can click on this link to view more events that are happening in the future with the United Way.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.