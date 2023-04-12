Marietta man indicted on sexual battery charge

(MGN)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Grand Jury has returned indictments in multiple cases and one of them includes a sexual battery case.

Omar Shariff Walton, of Marietta, is charged with Sexual Battery, a felony of the third degree. According to the indictment, he is charged with sexual battery for an incident that allegedly occurred at a residential facility.

Walton is scheduled to appear in Washington County Common Pleas Court at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 11 to face the charge.

WTAP will continue to cover this case as it proceeds through the court system.

