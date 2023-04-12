Obituary: Gandee, Valerie Ann

Valerie Ann Gandee, 46, of Vienna, WV passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at her residence. She was born March 25, 1977, a daughter of Carolyn E. Belt, of Mineral Wells and the late Warren Belt.

Valerie is survived by her husband, Joshua B. Gandee; her mother, Carolyn Belt; One brother, Matthew Belt (Mary); One nephew, Allen Belt; Two nieces, Madelyn and Lily Belt. She is preceded in heaven by her father, Warren Belt.

Valerie attended WVU School of Nursing and loved being able to make a positive difference in the lives of the residents and patients she cared for as a nurse. She adored animals and cherished the unconditional love she received from all her pets. Valerie enjoyed traveling, visiting new places, and particularly loved taking in the sunshine and vacationing at the beach. Most of all she loved spending time and visiting with her family, no matter the opportunity or occasion, whether it be a family event, dinner out, or just curling up on the couch to watch a movie with her husband and pets. She was a loved member of The Word Church in South Parkersburg and her faith in God and love for her savior Jesus guided her life. She had the biggest heart for anyone in need, and with all she was asked and accepted to endure, the strongest, toughest and most resilient person you could ever know. Valerie Ann Gandee, truly a blessing from God to her husband, family, friends, and all those who had the opportunity to know her.

Funeral services for Valerie will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Lance Hitt officiating. Burial will follow after the service. Visitation will take place 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Friday, April 14, 2023 at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gandee family.

