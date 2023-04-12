Ohio EPA to visit Washington County water treatment plants

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Progress is being made in the effort to bring safe drinking water to all of Washington County.

Ohio Environmental Protection Agency director Anne Vogel and other EPA representatives will tour water stations in Lowell, Little Hocking, and New Matamoras on Thursday, April 13th.

Ohio EPA has available funding, and their tour of Washington County will provide a better understanding of the need in the county.

Washington County Commissioners will also take the representatives to the area of Devola Sewer Project to record progress being made.

Marietta’s reverse osmosis water treatment plant replacement is on-going.

Approximately 18 months ago, county commissioners asked several water station representatives in the area to document any water capacity, filtration, or infrastructure problems.

Booth says this provided valuable information in their advocacy for state and federal funding.

“Upon that, we identified over 61 million dollars of need just in the current infrastructure in Washington County. We then asked the federal government to kick in, but it was, at the point, too much money. So, we have taken this on one by one.”

The Ohio EPA will also look over the county’s sewer system.

Commissioner Booth says this will allow them to show some of the challenges faced in the western part of the county.

“This sewer system and all sewer systems face a lot of challenges,” said Booth. “In the past, I don’t believe they have been kept up to where they could be. Now, it is time to get it fixed.”

The public is welcome to join the commissioners and Ohio EPA on April 13th at the new water plant on Buelle Island in Lowell.

The tour will start and 10 a.m. and last roughly 30 minutes.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.