Ohio EPA to visit Washington County water treatment plants

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will welcome director Anne Vogel and other EPA representatives.
Ohio EPA has available funding, and their tour of Washington County will provide a better...
Ohio EPA has available funding, and their tour of Washington County will provide a better understanding of the need in the county.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Progress is being made in the effort to bring safe drinking water to all of Washington County.

Ohio Environmental Protection Agency director Anne Vogel and other EPA representatives will tour water stations in Lowell, Little Hocking, and New Matamoras on Thursday, April 13th.

Ohio EPA has available funding, and their tour of Washington County will provide a better understanding of the need in the county.

Washington County Commissioners will also take the representatives to the area of Devola Sewer Project to record progress being made.

Marietta’s reverse osmosis water treatment plant replacement is on-going.

Approximately 18 months ago, county commissioners asked several water station representatives in the area to document any water capacity, filtration, or infrastructure problems.

Booth says this provided valuable information in their advocacy for state and federal funding.

“Upon that, we identified over 61 million dollars of need just in the current infrastructure in Washington County. We then asked the federal government to kick in, but it was, at the point, too much money. So, we have taken this on one by one.”

The Ohio EPA will also look over the county’s sewer system.

Commissioner Booth says this will allow them to show some of the challenges faced in the western part of the county.

“This sewer system and all sewer systems face a lot of challenges,” said Booth. “In the past, I don’t believe they have been kept up to where they could be. Now, it is time to get it fixed.”

The public is welcome to join the commissioners and Ohio EPA on April 13th at the new water plant on Buelle Island in Lowell.

The tour will start and 10 a.m. and last roughly 30 minutes.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
OSHP investigating fatal crash on SR 530
Southwood Park water slide vandalized, Parkersburg Police Dept. investigating
Southwood Park water slide vandalized, Parkersburg Police Dept. investigating
Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
OSHP investigating two-vehicle crash
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore

Latest News

Miller has 36 credit hours at Washington State Community College and boasts a 3.93 GPA. Abby...
Academic Achiever of the Week: Abby Miller
WVSP open cadet testing dates and location
W.V.S.P. announce cadet testing dates and locations
North Star Child Advocacy Center
Wood County produces staggering numbers after North Star CAC release number of services for 2022
Happy national telecommunicators week
Washington County dispatch celebrates National Telecommunicators Week