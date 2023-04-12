Two-vehicle crash on Juliana and Eighth Street

Two cars wrecked after one runs through a red light.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-vehicle car wreck happened on Juliana and Eighth Street earlier today.

Parkersburg police say that one vehicle was running a red light going down Eighth Street and crashed into a car turning from Juliana.

Parkersburg police, Parkersburg fire and WVU Medicine at Camden Clark ambulance services responded to the call.

Officials say that one of the drivers from the wreck requested to be transported to the hospital.

