Wood County Schools announces 2024 Teacher of the Year

Whitney Dobson is a pre-k teacher at Blennerhassett Elementary School
Whitney Dobson named WCS 2024 Teacher of the Year
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Whitney Dobson has been named Wood County Schools 2024 Teacher of the Year.

Dobson is a pre-kindergarten teacher at at Blennerhassett Elementary School with nearly 15 years of teaching experience.

Dobson was among 32 applicants and six finalists considered for Teacher of the Year.

A committee of educators and committee members conducted interviews of the finalists Monday, April 10, and unanimously selected Dobson.

Dobson was nominated by educator and past Wood County Schools Teacher of the Year Lisa Smith.

She will go on to represent Wood County in the West Virginia Teacher of the Year competition.

The West Virginia Teacher of the Year will be announced in September.

