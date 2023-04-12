W.V.S.P. announce cadet testing dates and locations

Walk ins are welcome
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Police will have cadet testing throughout the months of April and May, with one date in June across the state.

This is for anyone who may be interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

The test day for Parkersburg is May 4th, May 5th for Elkins, May 9th for Wheeling, and May 24th for Beckley, to name a few.

Walk ins are welcome and should be at the testing site no later than 8 a.m. on test day.

Registration starts at 8:30 am and testing will begin at 9 am sharp.

You can see the test dates and locations below:

WVSP open cadet testing dates and location
WVSP open cadet testing dates and location(West Virginia State Police)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
OSHP investigating fatal crash on SR 530
Southwood Park water slide vandalized, Parkersburg Police Dept. investigating
Southwood Park water slide vandalized, Parkersburg Police Dept. investigating
Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
OSHP investigating two-vehicle crash
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore

Latest News

Ohio EPA has available funding, and their tour of Washington County will provide a better...
Ohio EPA to visit Washington County water treatment plants
North Star Child Advocacy Center
Wood County produces staggering numbers after North Star CAC release number of services for 2022
Happy national telecommunicators week
Washington County dispatch celebrates National Telecommunicators Week
Discussing bee swarm season in the MOV
Discussing bee swarm season with local beekeepers