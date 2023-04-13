4 people shot at Indiana park during memorial for slain man

FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.
FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.(Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Four people were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at an Indiana park during a memorial, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. during a balloon release at McCormick Park in Fort Wayne, Officer Anthony Krock told The Journal Gazette.

One woman and three men were taken to a hospital. Krock did not release their conditions.

Krissy Williams told the newspaper that the memorial was held to honor Tyreece Vachon, 19, who was fatally shot Tuesday outside an apartment complex.

Police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Hearing will be on April 19th at 2:45 p.m. at the Wood County Magistrate Court.
Wood Co. Schools teacher’s aid arrested for assault of a disabled child
Southwood Park water slide vandalized, Parkersburg Police Dept. investigating
Southwood Park water slide vandalized, Parkersburg Police Dept. investigating
It's like a cross between "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Grand Theft Auto."
Juveniles break into elementary, steal school bus
Tracy Augenstein
Obituary: Augenstein, Tracy

Latest News

Taco Bell is bringing back its Nacho Fries this week.
Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man eaten alive by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement
Xylazine was approved for veterinary use in 1971. Sometimes known as “tranq,” it's been showing...
US names mixture of fentanyl, veterinary drug ‘emerging threat’