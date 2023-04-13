Arts and entertainment events happening April 13th-16th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, April 13th

  • Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco
  • Birth-2 yrs Story Time 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Wood County Schools Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Easter Special Storytime 10:30am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Teen After School Hangout- ages 12-19 3:30pm - 6:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • After School Movies- rated G or PG- under 7 must have adult present 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Adult Board Games 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Friday, April 14th

  • Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco
  • Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
  • Wood County Schools Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Children’s Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library
  • Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Date Night Cooking Class: Pecan Day 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Open House: Hylian Hyde Open House Party- ages 16+ 6:00pm - 9:00pm
  • @ BB2C Makerspace
  • E Wade Acoustic 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza
  • Laugh United: A Night of Cocktails and Comedy 7:30pm
  • @ Grand Pointe Conference Center
  • Angela Perley 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, April 15th

  • Spring Craft Show and Vendor Fair 8:00am - 4:00pm @ Washington County Fair Grounds
  • 42nd Annual Parkersburg Fishing Derby 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Southwood Park Pond Parkersburg
  • Wood County Schools Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Poets in Motion 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Babysitting Safety Training 1:00pm - 4:30pm @ Washington County Career Center (WCCC)
  • Ceramic Orbs 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Disney’s Newsies Pre- Audition Workshop 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Intro to Aerial Yoga 1:00pm @ Amputee Center
  • Wondrous Watercolor Art with Miss Lacy- K-3rd grade 1:30pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Parkersburg Easter Parade rescheduled! 2:00pm @ Downtown Market Street
  • Wondrous Watercolor Art with Miss Lacy- grades 4-6 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Wine Down on Market/ TCB and Wine Down pair up! 5:00pm - 8:30pm @ Wine Down on Market
  • EVIL WOMAN; The American ELO 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Makes My Blood Dance Disco Metal Tour 9:30pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, April 16th

  • Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Marietta man indicted on sexual battery charge
It's like a cross between "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Grand Theft Auto."
Juveniles break into elementary, steal school bus
Valerie Ann Gandee
Obituary: Gandee, Valerie Ann
Two-vehicle crash on Juliana and Eighth Street
Two-vehicle crash on Juliana and Eighth Street

Latest News

WVU to host summer camp for prospective nurses
WVU to host summer camp for prospective nurses
Locals protest the closure of a health clinic in New Matamoras
Locals protest the closure of a health clinic in New Matamoras
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Artsbridge April 13, 2023
Reedsville woman greeted by unexpected visitor (snake)
Reedsville woman greeted by unexpected visitor