Arts and entertainment events happening April 13th-16th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, April 13th
- Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco
- Birth-2 yrs Story Time 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Wood County Schools Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Easter Special Storytime 10:30am @ Belpre Public Library
- Teen After School Hangout- ages 12-19 3:30pm - 6:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- After School Movies- rated G or PG- under 7 must have adult present 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Adult Board Games 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
Friday, April 14th
- Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco
- Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
- Wood County Schools Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Children’s Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library
- Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Date Night Cooking Class: Pecan Day 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Open House: Hylian Hyde Open House Party- ages 16+ 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- @ BB2C Makerspace
- E Wade Acoustic 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza
- Laugh United: A Night of Cocktails and Comedy 7:30pm
- @ Grand Pointe Conference Center
- Angela Perley 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Saturday, April 15th
- Spring Craft Show and Vendor Fair 8:00am - 4:00pm @ Washington County Fair Grounds
- 42nd Annual Parkersburg Fishing Derby 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Southwood Park Pond Parkersburg
- Wood County Schools Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Poets in Motion 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Babysitting Safety Training 1:00pm - 4:30pm @ Washington County Career Center (WCCC)
- Ceramic Orbs 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Disney’s Newsies Pre- Audition Workshop 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Intro to Aerial Yoga 1:00pm @ Amputee Center
- Wondrous Watercolor Art with Miss Lacy- K-3rd grade 1:30pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Parkersburg Easter Parade rescheduled! 2:00pm @ Downtown Market Street
- Wondrous Watercolor Art with Miss Lacy- grades 4-6 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Wine Down on Market/ TCB and Wine Down pair up! 5:00pm - 8:30pm @ Wine Down on Market
- EVIL WOMAN; The American ELO 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Makes My Blood Dance Disco Metal Tour 9:30pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, April 16th
- Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
