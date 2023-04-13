Arts and entertainment events happening April 13th-16th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, April 13th

Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco

Birth-2 yrs Story Time 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Wood County Schools Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Easter Special Storytime 10:30am @ Belpre Public Library

Teen After School Hangout- ages 12-19 3:30pm - 6:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

After School Movies- rated G or PG- under 7 must have adult present 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library

Adult Board Games 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Friday, April 14th

Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco

Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library

Wood County Schools Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Children’s Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library

Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library

Date Night Cooking Class: Pecan Day 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ The Changed Plate

Open House: Hylian Hyde Open House Party- ages 16+ 6:00pm - 9:00pm

@ BB2C Makerspace

E Wade Acoustic 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza

Laugh United: A Night of Cocktails and Comedy 7:30pm

@ Grand Pointe Conference Center

Angela Perley 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, April 15th

Spring Craft Show and Vendor Fair 8:00am - 4:00pm @ Washington County Fair Grounds

42nd Annual Parkersburg Fishing Derby 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Southwood Park Pond Parkersburg

Wood County Schools Art Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Poets in Motion 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Babysitting Safety Training 1:00pm - 4:30pm @ Washington County Career Center (WCCC)

Ceramic Orbs 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Disney’s Newsies Pre- Audition Workshop 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Intro to Aerial Yoga 1:00pm @ Amputee Center

Wondrous Watercolor Art with Miss Lacy- K-3rd grade 1:30pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Parkersburg Easter Parade rescheduled! 2:00pm @ Downtown Market Street

Wondrous Watercolor Art with Miss Lacy- grades 4-6 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Wine Down on Market/ TCB and Wine Down pair up! 5:00pm - 8:30pm @ Wine Down on Market

EVIL WOMAN; The American ELO 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Makes My Blood Dance Disco Metal Tour 9:30pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, April 16th

Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

