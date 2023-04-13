Cardiac Telehealth is now available through Mon Health System

Cardiac Telehealth office has opened
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new Cardiology option has opened through Mon Health System.

The Cardiology Telemedicine site will help patients near Parkersburg connect with Mon Health Doctors in Morgantown.

This new option will be beneficia to patients according to President and CEO of Mon Health System David Coldberg.

“When a primary care physichian has identified an issue, they can imediatly schedule them into this clinic. They can see one of our comprehensive Cardiologists in Morgantown, virtually, and be able to hopefully diognose what their issue is, what follow-up is needed, and including that care with their Primary Care Physician. As Karen said, no one should have to travel far to see a specialist, and this is our way of bringing care closer to home.”

The Cardiology Telemedicine site is a partnership between Mon Health, Vandalia Health, and PARS Healthcare clinic.

