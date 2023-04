VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some changes will be coming to the Belk store in the Grand Central Mall.

After this weekend Belk will be closed until May 23rd as they make some changes to the store.

They will reopen as Belk Outlets upon completion of the changes in May.

We will have more information on the changes later this week.

