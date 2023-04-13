Drama plagues bid to restrict changes to Ohio Constitution

Ohio’s constitution is caught in a tug-of-war.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s constitution is caught in a tug-of-war.

With an effort to enshrine abortion rights looming this fall, an influential mix of Republican politicians, lobbying organizations and business interests is working to make another change to the state’s founding document first.

They’re pushing an amendment raising the threshold for passing future constitutional changes from 50%-plus-one of Ohio voters to 60%.

Despite a powerful line-up of conservative support, getting the question to the ballot this August has been fraught with complications.

It’s twice failed to clear a legislative committee and it’s not clear it would even pass if it reaches the floor.

