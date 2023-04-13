Emerson Elementary students learned about Arbor Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some students at Emerson Elementary got a special treat today as West Virginia prepares for Arbor Day on Friday.

Fourth graders at Emerson Elementary got a visit from Craig Minton with Parkersburg Tree Commission and the West Virginia Department of Forestry.

Minton wanted to make sure the students learned the importance of trees ahead of West Virginia’s Arbor Day.

“We came here to talk about the importance of trees, the proper way to plant trees, and take care of trees. Parkersburg is a Tree City USA, so we want to encourage students to think about trees, why they’re important, and how they can take care of them.”

Fourth grader Anna Stout shared what she learned about trees.

“Whenever we breath out, we breath out carbon dioxide. The trees get it and then remove the carbon dioxide, and breaths out normal air/oxygen, for us to breath.”

Minton brought a special gift for each student to take home and grow.

“We gave each fourth grade student a white pine tree seedling to plant at their pleasure.”

Stout is working on a plan for her seedling.

“Are you looking forward to planting the tree this evening, or in the next couple of days?

Probably in the next couple of days. I have to find out where I’m going to plant it.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.