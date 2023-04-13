Local students experience a DUI Simulator

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students are Parkersburg South got a unique experience Thursday.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s DUI Simulator visited Parkersburg South High School Thursday.

This simulator gave students the experience of driving under different conditions with various blood alcohol content.

The Driving Education Teacher Mike Sheppard and Junior Presley Scott shared the experience.

“They are going to realize how hard it is, when you’re impaired, to operate a motor vehicle,” said Sheppard.

“It was like driving a normal vehicle at first, and then the more you drove the harder it got, and the more it was not drivable,” said Scott.

The simulator also visited Parkersburg High School earlier this week to students there the same experience and dangers of driving under the influence.

