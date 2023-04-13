Locals protest the closure of a health clinic in New Matamoras

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - A group of locals gathered to protest against Memorial Health System closing a New Matamoras satellite clinic.

They say it’s leaving people behind.

Memorial Health, on the other hand, says it’s a part of a plan to expand services and better serve the community.

WTAP has both sides of the story.

Memorial Health is months away from closing its satellite clinic in New Matamoras. It’s been in the area for years and protesters want to keep it that way.

For Gina and Dennis Williams, the New Matamoras clinic is just a walk away.

“It’s sad for the community but even concern for us because there’s been times when the closeness and the speed at which we could get seen was really important for Gina,” Dennis said.

John Miller is the leader of a committee that formed to fight the decision to close the clinic.

When asked if transportation is a main concern, Miller said, “Oh it is for everyone who’s a senior. A lot of people are just driven here by friends. Now they’ll have to take a 14 mile trip round way makes it 28 miles to Saint Mary’s and spend the time in the town and that’s in optimum conditions. What happens in the winter with bad roads?”

He worries about people who are low income, older, and/or don’t have transportation. He also pointed to a lack of public transportation in the area.

Miller also voiced that he believes that, with the money Memorial Health System spends on other endeavors in other locations, that they should be able to afford to keep the New Matamoras clinic open.

Another protester voiced to WTAP that he has to go to the clinic either every week, bi-weekly, or monthly (depending on how thing are going) for a five to ten minute visit. He’s unhappy about the 15 to 20 minutes the closure will add to his drive.

Memorial Health, however, said that this move is about expanding services to the region, which includes New Matamoras, Sistersville, Saint Mary’s, and Newport. That’s where money that would’ve been invested in the New Matamoras clinic will go.

Vice President of Clinic Operations Luke Smith elaborated, “We’re also, for the first time ever in that whole region, adding a pediatrician that’s rotating out to the area, adding an orthopedic surgery rotation, adding a pain management rotation…,”

Smith said that those services will be put at a Saint Mary’s clinic 15 minutes away.

“Our goal was to move the provider who was working two days a week in New Matamoras to Saint Mary’s to allow Saint Mary’s to open up an additional day and run six days a week. We’re lifting the Saint Mary’s clinic up to urgent care standards,” he said.

The New Matamoras clinic is open two days a week.

Smith told WTAP that about half of the patients the New Matamoras clinic serves will have a shorter drive to the Saint Mary’s clinic they’re expanding. He added that about 95% of the New Matamoras clinic patients live about 15 minutes away from the Saint Mary’s location.

The health system is also putting in effort to get New Matamoras patients connected to other clinics closer to where they live.

Although they do have a similar clinic in Monroe County, local Daphney Brewer, who lives in Monroe County, said that the New Matamoras clinic is actually the closest one to her.

“I work in Marietta five days a week and, in order to come home, pick up both of my parents - one of my parents - and bring them in here, it was a lot easier than trying to get home, pick them up, and take them back to Marietta or somewhere else,” she said.

Her parents also live in Monroe County.

Brewer said that she can’t make it to a Saint Mary’s appointment during the week with her parents.

Plus she said, even with plans for the Saint Mary’s clinic to open six days a week, going to an appointment during the work week is easier with everything on her plate.

Smith said that New Matamoras clinic staff are going through their list of 869 patients, notifying them of the closure in advance. They have gone through a majority of the list so far.

“They were soliciting feedback and the responses we’ve received is an overwhelming excitement for expanding access to six days a week and the additional services that we’ll be bringing,” Smith said.

Beyond expanding services, Memorial Health System CEO Scott Cantley said that two things precipitated the decision to close the New Matamoras clinic.

First off, he said that the facility isn’t appropriate for long term continued use, saying that it’s not accessible for people with disabilities and that Memorial Health doesn’t own the building.

Additionally, he said that the New Matamoras clinic has lacked a physician since the last one retired. It was taken over by a nurse practitioner after that.

Smith added that there will be both nurse practitioner and physician care at the Saint Mary’s clinic.

For Miller, it isn’t over.

“We’re going to all the politicians that we have. We’re going to approach the governor, commissioners of course with the county, the U.S. senators, state senators, state rep. We’re not through,” he said.

A petition going around protesting the closure of the clinic got many signatures. WTAP counted around 200.

