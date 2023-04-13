Luke Powell signs with Marietta College for basketball

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

St. Marys High School senior Luke Powell was a star on the football field and the basketball court for the Blue Devils, but on Wednesday, Luke ultimately made the decision to continue his basketball career with the Marietta College Pioneers.

Luke says the winning culture and tradition drove him to Marietta College, along with being able to stay close to home so his friends and family can watch him play.

Luke’s coaches and teammates celebrated his big day with him as they honored everything he has accomplished on and off the court. Luke was named second team all-state in Class AA in 2023, and helped lead his team to a 50-17 record while playing for St. Marys.

Luke says he wants to study business or engineering while at Marietta College.

