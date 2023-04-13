Obituary: Bailey, David Matthew

David Matthew Bailey, 42, of St. Marys, WV, went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, following an extended illness.

He was born on March 30, 1981 in Clarksburg, WV to the late John S. Bailey and Mary Kathryn Hartshorn Bailey.

He graduated from Lincoln High School Shinnston, WV and attended telecommunications school in KY. He worked building cellphone communications, was a delivery driver for Quality Bakery, worked at Merrick Hanger factory and Simonton Window factory.

He loved to go fishing and hunting, playing video games, and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father John S. Bailey, his grandparents Earnest and Mary Helen Hartshorn and Winfield Scott and Edith Gae Hoover Bailey.

He is survived by his mother Mary Kathryn Hartshorn Bailey, sisters Shanna Bailey (Lemuel) and Heather Rosier (Nathan), one niece Hennessey Fortney, and two nephews Gabriel and Jasper Rosier.

A graveside services will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on April 13, 2023 at 1:30 pm at Mt. Zion UMC Cemetery, Mt. Zion, WV.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.