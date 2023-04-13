Obituary: Black, Rodney D.

Rodney D. Black, 63, of Salem, WV, succumbed to his long battle with cancer on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Fairmont, WV. He was predeceased by his parents, Lynn and Rebecca Black, and is survived by one brother, Tim Black (Dixie) of Fairmont, and several nieces and nephews.

At Rod’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

