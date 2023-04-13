Obituary: Black, Rodney D.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rodney D. Black, 63, of Salem, WV, succumbed to his long battle with cancer on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Fairmont, WV. He was predeceased by his parents, Lynn and Rebecca Black, and is survived by one brother, Tim Black (Dixie) of Fairmont, and several nieces and nephews.

At Rod’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.  McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Marietta man indicted on sexual battery charge
It's like a cross between "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Grand Theft Auto."
Juveniles break into elementary, steal school bus
Valerie Ann Gandee
Obituary: Gandee, Valerie Ann
Two-vehicle crash on Juliana and Eighth Street
Two-vehicle crash on Juliana and Eighth Street

Latest News

David Matthew Bailey
Obituary: Bailey, David Matthew
Valerie Ann Gandee
Obituary: Gandee, Valerie Ann
Obituary: Monterosso, Josephine Caroline
Eugene H. Williamson
Obituary: Williamson, Eugene H.