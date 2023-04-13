Obituary: Cox, Alice Josephine

Alice Josephine Cox, 90, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Mary Jane Havens Kisling of Greenfield, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Dottie Cox.

A 1950 graduate of Greenfield McClain High School, she worked as a registered nurse, retiring from the VA Hospital in Chillicothe, Ohio. After retiring, she moved to West Virginia where she enjoyed reading, working in her yard, tending her flowers, and watching the birds at her feeders.

She is survived by her sons Larry (Angie) Cox and Joseph William Cox, grandchildren Emma Grace Cox, Jacob Cox, Jeremy Irvin, Jason Cox and Caleb Cox; great-grandchildren Garrett Irvin, Lane Irvin, Alex Cox and Kyle Cox; a great great-granddaughter Autumn Irvin; a brother William Kisling; a cousin Tom (Anna Lou) Reynolds; close friend Ida Gay Roberts and her dog Bug and cat Lucy.

Visitation will be Monday, April 17, 2023, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, with funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm. Rev. Dwight Goff will officiate, and interment will be at Guthrie Cemetery, Munday Road, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Cox family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.