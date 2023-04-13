Ohio Department of Agriculture has started their seed program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Department of Agriculture is partnering with Ohio State University to give out seeds again this year.

The OSU Extension Office in Washington County is one of fifty counties that are participating in the seed program.

The seeds come in an envelope that includes cucumber, lettuce, sunflower, and carrot seeds.

Agriculture and Natural resource Educator for OSU Extension Office, Marcus McCartney shared some of the benefits of participating in the seed program.

“We encourage people to keep growing fruits and vegetables. They keep getting more and more expensive at the grocery store, and growing your own can save money. Plus is very nutritious, and tastes better,” said McCartney

According to McCartney, you do not have to be a resident of Washington County in order to participate in the seed program.

If you are interested in getting seeds, or have questions about gardening, you can visit the River City Farmers Market in Marietta or stop in the OSU Extension Office.

The River City Farmers Market is Saturdays from 8 am to noon on Butler Street in Marietta.

The OSU Extension Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 am until 4 pm, and is located at 1115 Gilman Ave in Marietta.

