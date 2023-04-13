Ohio EPA director visits Washington County to discuss clean water access

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Representatives from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency toured Washington County Thursday to discuss clean water access.

Washington County Commissioners discussed challenges that area water systems face with the agency. Commissioner Jamie Booth has spearheaded the effort with hopes to secure funding through the agency.

The tour began with a public gathering on Buelle Island 10 a.m. Thursday. Representatives were then shown the temporary filtration system installed in Lowell to remove iron and manganese from its water.

Ohio EPA director Anne Vogel said the water quality prior to the temporary filters is unacceptable and she looks forward to a permanent solution.

“Right now, there is temporary filtration installed so that the water is safe, and folks are able to bathe, cook, clean and drink. Until the wells are drilled and the new treatment plant is in place. That is of course the next phase in this which will take a period of time probably into 2024 [for residents] to see that work come online fully.”

The Little Hocking Water Association was the last stop on the visit. Topics discussed include aged water lines, booster stations, and a reexamination of residents served, which would open Little Hocking up to additional funding if designated as a small community under the Division of Environmental and Financial Assistance.

“So, Ohio EPA administers some of the H2Ohio dollars that go specifically to problems like this. For infrastructure needs in communities that otherwise couldn’t afford to take out loans. So, there is a lot of loan money available. But, H2Ohio, which is the governor’s initiative for clean water; is really able to come in and fill gaps where there are communities that can’t afford those loans.”

The Little Hocking Water Association has adequate reserve funds, but they explained they don’t want to reduce funds over concerns of the possible contamination of their well field.

