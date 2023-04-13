Ohio EPA director visits Washington County to discuss clean water access

Washington County Commissioners discussed challenges that area water systems face with the agency.
Anne Vogel answers questions during tour of Buelle Island.
Anne Vogel answers questions during tour of Buelle Island.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Representatives from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency toured Washington County Thursday to discuss clean water access.

Washington County Commissioners discussed challenges that area water systems face with the agency. Commissioner Jamie Booth has spearheaded the effort with hopes to secure funding through the agency.

The tour began with a public gathering on Buelle Island 10 a.m. Thursday. Representatives were then shown the temporary filtration system installed in Lowell to remove iron and manganese from its water.

Ohio EPA director Anne Vogel said the water quality prior to the temporary filters is unacceptable and she looks forward to a permanent solution.

“Right now, there is temporary filtration installed so that the water is safe, and folks are able to bathe, cook, clean and drink. Until the wells are drilled and the new treatment plant is in place. That is of course the next phase in this which will take a period of time probably into 2024 [for residents] to see that work come online fully.”

The Little Hocking Water Association was the last stop on the visit. Topics discussed include aged water lines, booster stations, and a reexamination of residents served, which would open Little Hocking up to additional funding if designated as a small community under the Division of Environmental and Financial Assistance.

“So, Ohio EPA administers some of the H2Ohio dollars that go specifically to problems like this. For infrastructure needs in communities that otherwise couldn’t afford to take out loans. So, there is a lot of loan money available. But, H2Ohio, which is the governor’s initiative for clean water; is really able to come in and fill gaps where there are communities that can’t afford those loans.”

The Little Hocking Water Association has adequate reserve funds, but they explained they don’t want to reduce funds over concerns of the possible contamination of their well field.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Marietta man indicted on sexual battery charge
Changes to Belk
Changes coming to Belk at the mall
Valerie Ann Gandee
Obituary: Gandee, Valerie Ann
Two-vehicle crash on Juliana and Eighth Street
Two-vehicle crash on Juliana and Eighth Street

Latest News

WVU Parkersburg to host event for families of people with substance use or mental health...
WVU Parkersburg to host event for families of people with substance use or mental health disorders
The Cardinal Market boasts locally made items, 99% are handmade in Vienna and in the Mid Ohio...
Local Business Highlight: The Cardinal Market
Residents are teaching students about healthy lifestyles
WVU Medicine Residents are going back to school
Students experienced driving under the influence
DUI simulator visited PSHS