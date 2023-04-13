Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine talks literacy at Washington Elementary

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine talks literacy at Washington Elementary
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine talks literacy at Washington Elementary(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Gov. Mike DeWine (R - Ohio) visited Washington Elementary School in Marietta on April 12 to talk with educators about childhood literacy in a roundtable discussion.

Teachers in Marietta and elsewhere in Ohio are bringing new methods of teaching kids to read into their classrooms. Modern research into the science of reading has shown how traditional methods of teaching reading are flawed, according to Dr. Dottie Erb, a Marietta College education professor who was part of the roundtable.

DeWine said he wants to encourage adoption of new curriculum standards that include the latest data about the science of reading across the state. “We want every child in this state to live up to their God-given potential,” He said. “And for that to happen, they have to learn to read.”

Currently, only a little more than a third of Ohio fourth graders are proficient readers, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress. Gov. DeWine said he wants to put over $100 million of state funds toward paying for teacher training and curriculum materials to bring the science of reading into Ohio classrooms. That funding is included in the proposed state budget, which is currently under consideration by the Ohio legislature.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Marietta man indicted on sexual battery charge
It's like a cross between "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Grand Theft Auto."
Juveniles break into elementary, steal school bus
Valerie Ann Gandee
Obituary: Gandee, Valerie Ann
Two-vehicle crash on Juliana and Eighth Street
Two-vehicle crash on Juliana and Eighth Street

Latest News

Ohio’s constitution is caught in a tug-of-war.
Drama plagues bid to restrict changes to Ohio Constitution
Locals are fighting to keep the doors of a satellite health clinic open.
Locals protest the closure of a health clinic in New Matamoras
Students learn about Arbor Day
Emerson Elementary students learned about Arbor Day
Cardiac Telehealth office has opened
Cardiac Telehealth is now available through Mon Health System