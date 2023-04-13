Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine talks literacy at Washington Elementary

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Gov. Mike DeWine (R - Ohio) visited Washington Elementary School in Marietta on April 12 to talk with educators about childhood literacy in a roundtable discussion.

Teachers in Marietta and elsewhere in Ohio are bringing new methods of teaching kids to read into their classrooms. Modern research into the science of reading has shown how traditional methods of teaching reading are flawed, according to Dr. Dottie Erb, a Marietta College education professor who was part of the roundtable.

DeWine said he wants to encourage adoption of new curriculum standards that include the latest data about the science of reading across the state. “We want every child in this state to live up to their God-given potential,” He said. “And for that to happen, they have to learn to read.”

Currently, only a little more than a third of Ohio fourth graders are proficient readers, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress. Gov. DeWine said he wants to put over $100 million of state funds toward paying for teacher training and curriculum materials to bring the science of reading into Ohio classrooms. That funding is included in the proposed state budget, which is currently under consideration by the Ohio legislature.

