Parkersburg Police Dept. gets an electronic storage devices K-9, first type of K-9 in W.Va.

The Parkersburg Police Dept. has a brand new member at the station that is the first of their kind.
Parkersburg Police Dept. gets an electronic storage devices K-9, first type of K-9 in W.Va.
Parkersburg Police Dept. gets an electronic storage devices K-9, first type of K-9 in W.Va.(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Nyland. He is a one-year old Yellow Labrador and is named after Betty White’s Golden Girls character. And he is also an electronic storage devices K-9 that works in cases of child sexual exploitation and trafficking.

He is the first kind of K-9 like this in West Virginia.

DET. DAN MILLER/NYLAND’S HANDLER, PARKERSBURG POLICE DEPT.:

“He’s assisted us in finding child exploitation material,” says Nyland’s handler, Detective Dan Miller. “Anything from a hard drive on a computer or even to a micro-SD card. Which is very small as you know.”

Nyland is a donation from the non-profit, Operation Underground Railroad. The organization specializes in combating child sexual exploitation and trafficking. Nyland helps with these cases by tracking the chemical that is sprayed on all storage devices when they are manufactured.

“It’s a cooling agent that is placed on them. And that’s essentially what he is trying to find is something with that smell on it,” says Det. Miller.

Detective miller has experience in handling K-9s. He worked in that area as a deputy with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department.

And since being able to train and work with Nyland, Miller says that Nyland has been a lot more than just a part of the job.

“He is a family member now,” says Det. Miller. “He is actually with me more than my own family. Right now, he is with me. And when I am at home, he is with me.”

And with Nyland being the first type of K-9 in West Virginia to specialize in tracking down electronic storage devices, Miller says that Nyland can be a significant asset not only in Parkersburg, but both in and out of West Virginia.

“Him being the first, I think it’s going to be good for the whole state. If any agency out there in the state or outside of the state would need to utilize us for anything — from any child exploitation case even to another case,” says Det. Miller. “If it involves some form of needing to find any kind of storage device or device with storage, we can assist in doing that.”

Operation Underground Railroad paid for all of Nyland’s vet bills and the training for Det. Miller.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Marietta man indicted on sexual battery charge
Reedsville woman greeted by unexpected visitor (snake)
Reedsville woman greeted by unexpected visitor
Changes to Belk
Changes coming to Belk at the mall
Valerie Ann Gandee
Obituary: Gandee, Valerie Ann

Latest News

Sketch the Outdoors-Mushroom Time-April 13, 2023
Sketch the Outdoors-Mushroom Time-April 13, 2023
A barber shop in Southside Parkersburg caught fire Thursday morning.
Ray’s Barber Shop catches fire, officials still investigating
The Parkersburg Police Department received a significant check from the state treasury.
Parkersburg Police Dept. receives firearms auction check from W.Va. Treasurer Riley Moore
Parkersburg Police Dept. receives firearms auction check from W.Va. Treasurer Riley Moore
Parkersburg Police Dept. receives firearms auction check from W.Va. Treasurer Riley Moore