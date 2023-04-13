Payton Harvey signs with Concord University for soccer

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg High School senior Payton Harvey has made the decision to stay in West Virginia for her next four years of education, as she will head to Athens, W. Va. to study and play soccer for the Concord University Lady Mountain Lions.

Payton held her signing ceremony at Memorial Stadium, a place where she made great memories on the field being a successful player on the Parkersburg Lady Big Reds soccer team.

Payton was named the team MVP for the 2022 season, along with first team all-region, and second team all-state in Class AAA.

Payton says she is excited for the college atmosphere when she heads to Concord in the fall.

