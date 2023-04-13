Ray’s Barber Shop catches fire, officials still investigating

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At roughly eight in the morning, Ray’s Barber Shop near the Southside Kroger caught fire.

Parkersburg fire chief, Jason Matthews says that the department put the fire out quickly after arrival. Matthews says that a water line may have broken inside of the shop that contributed to the fire being put out quicker and resulting in less damages.

Matthews says that most of the damage to the shop is in the back area of the shop and there is some smoke in the neighboring stores.

Ray’s Barber Shop’s Facebook page says that the fire “appears to be arson.” And “will be closed until further notice.”

Matthews says that there is an investigation looking into the cause of the fire.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

