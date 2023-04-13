Reedsville woman greeted by unexpected visitor

REEDSVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - One woman in Reedsville had an unwelcome visitor at her front door.

Melissa Dailey sent us a video of a snake wrapped up in the wreath on her front door.

She thought it was the wind whistling through her wreath at first. She noticed a snake’s head peering out as she came closer.

Dailey said she was shocked by the snake’s size. She said she thinks it was about seven feet long.

Dailey said the snake eventually crawled out of sight.

Not something you see every day...

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.