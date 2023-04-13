Reedsville woman greeted by unexpected visitor

WTAP Daybreak
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - One woman in Reedsville had an unwelcome visitor at her front door.

Melissa Dailey sent us a video of a snake wrapped up in the wreath on her front door.

She thought it was the wind whistling through her wreath at first. She noticed a snake’s head peering out as she came closer.

Dailey said she was shocked by the snake’s size. She said she thinks it was about seven feet long.

Dailey said the snake eventually crawled out of sight.

Not something you see every day...

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Marietta man indicted on sexual battery charge
It's like a cross between "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Grand Theft Auto."
Juveniles break into elementary, steal school bus
Valerie Ann Gandee
Obituary: Gandee, Valerie Ann
Two-vehicle crash on Juliana and Eighth Street
Two-vehicle crash on Juliana and Eighth Street

Latest News

WVU to host summer camp for prospective nurses
WVU to host summer camp for prospective nurses
Artsbridge Logo
Arts and entertainment events happening April 13th-16th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Locals protest the closure of a health clinic in New Matamoras
Locals protest the closure of a health clinic in New Matamoras
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Artsbridge April 13, 2023