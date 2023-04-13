Student Athlete of the Week: Lane Cline

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Lane Cline, a three sport senior athlete from Waterford High School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a football player, wrestler and baseball player, Lane has loved his busy and time consuming schedule and does not have any regrets about playing sports throughout his life.

Lane knows that this baseball season will be his final sports season and he has loved every second of being a Waterford Wildcat.

Lane hopes he left a positive impact as a leader for the younger Wildcats.

