Wood County Commission hears update from economic development office

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission heard an update from the Wood County Economic Development office during their meeting on April 13.

The Economic Development Office, which works to grow businesses in the county, has been busy, according to its executive director Lindsey Piersol. She informed the commission that they’ve recently launched a new website, which provides resources for new businesses and people interested in starting businesses in Wood County.

Piersol also said that the office has been visiting plants and industrial sites throughout the county, something pandemic restrictions kept the office from doing in recent years. She told WTAP that those visits revealed some good news for businesses post-pandemic. “We’ve been to Hino, Wincore Windows, Fontaine Modification, the airport,” she said. “Some different places, just checking in on how they’re doing. And I’m really excited because every visit we’ve been on, our businesses have grown since the last time that we were in there.”

During their meeting, the commissioners also discussed a dilapidated property with Compliance Officer Sarah Robinson. The commissioners also signed the National Public Safety Telecommunicators Proclamation, declaring this week to be National Safety Telecommunicators Week.

