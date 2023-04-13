Wood County Telecommunicator of the Year announced

Wood County Telecommunicator of the Year announced
By Chase Campbell
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County 9-1-1 has announced the recipient of the Telecommunicator of the Year Award for 2022.

This year’s Telecommunicator of the Year is Rachel Shriver, who just reached her three year anniversary as a dispatcher. Shriver was selected by her peers to receive the award.

She told WTAP that it felt great to be recognized for her work as a “first first responder.” Shriver said being there for people in need as a dispatcher means a lot to her. “It means everything, because you never know when that time’s going to be for yourself as well, and I just believe that it takes a village to, you know, raise a community and make sure that we’re doing good for everyone,” she said.

Other Wood County dispatchers were recognized for their call answering times and number of calls answered. Those other award recipients are listed below.

Most 911 Calls Answered

Amber Deem - 4521

Honorable Mention: Jamie Garcia - 3074

Best Shift 911 Call Answer Times

Supervisor Barbara Kuhl - 4.6 average call answering times

Honorable Mention: Supervisor Dustin Metheny - 4.7 average call answering times

Best 911 Call Answering Times (Minimum 1000 Calls)

Amber Deem - 4 second average, 4521 calls

Honorable Mention:

Jamie Garcia - 4 second average, 3074 calls

Rachael Shriver - 4 second average, 2636 calls

Barbara Kuhl - 4 second average 2547 calls

Ethan Spencer - 4 second average, 2166 calls

