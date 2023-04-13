WVU Parkersburg to host event for families of people with substance use or mental health disorders

The Making Connections with Family Resources event will take place on April 29.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Parkersburg will be hosting an event later this month for families and caregivers of people with mental health and substance use disorders on April 29.

The Making Connections with Family Resources event will provide resources and training for people to help their loved ones who struggle with their mental health or substance abuse, according to a press release from WVUP. The event will take place on April 29 from 10 in the morning to six in the evening. Presenters will include professionals from organizations including Westbrook Health Services, Disability Rights of WV, and First Choice.

The event was funded by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the Bureau for Behavioral Health and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Lunch and childcare will be provided, according to the press release. You can register here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

